Will the Seahawks make a run at Baker Mayfield?

Browns (for now) quarterback Baker Mayfield wants to be traded to the Colts. Whether he gets what he wants remains to be seen.

As explained by Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns may have to pay some of Mayfield’s salary in order to facilitate a trade to Indianapolis, given that the Colts know that Mayfield wants to play for the Colts and that the Browns have no other options.

Enter Seattle. Some believe the Seahawks will make a play for Mayfield. That he fits with the newfound “us against the world” vibe that Seattle is embracing, in the aftermath of the Russell Wilson trade. G.M. John Schneider was once part of the Green Bay mafia, and they all benefited from the presence of a quarterback named Brett Favre, who had many of the same personality traits not exhibited by Mayfield.

Indeed, former Browns G.M. John Dorsey’s football DNA traces back to Green Bay, and Dorsey made Mayfield the first pick in the 2018 draft.

Cleveland’s best play would be to spark a bidding war between a pair of teams, like the Colts and the Seahawks. If the Colts stay out of the fray, Cleveland needs another team.

I continue to be fascinated by the possibility that Dorsey’s current employer, the Lions, will get involved. Mayfield seems to be exactly what Detroit currently needs, and he’d be the team’s first quarterback with true swagger, perhaps since Bobby Layne.

Wherever he goes, there’s a future for Mayfield. He’s better than plenty of guys currently in the league. As teams continue to process what was a week ago not on the radar screen, someone will make a play for him.

