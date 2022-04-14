Will the No. 1 pick be traded? Here are 4 potential trade partners

Jacksonville Jaguars GM Trent Baalke has not refrained from implying they are willing to listen to any trade offers for the No. 1 pick.

Though they are open for business in that regard, the Jaguars are not drawing much interest from teams willing to trade up with the NFL Draft two weeks away.

Last week, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Jaguars are more likely to keep the No. 1 pick than find an interested team wanting to move into the spot.

Unlike the 2021 draft when the Jaguars drafted Trevor Lawrence, there is no quarterback rated as a generational talent in this year’s draft. The strength of this year’s draft is edge rushers and offensive linemen, with the overall quarterback class not considered to be strong.

Nonetheless, it’s the draft, and anything can happen on draft night when teams are on the clock.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

”To say we won’t shop (the pick) is probably not 100% correct, but to say we will is probably not either,” Baalke said at last month’s NFL Combine in Indianapolis. ”So we’re gonna see what comes, and if something comes our way and it makes sense to us, we’ll make that decision at that time.”

Best options?: Is Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson a lock to be selected No. 1 overall by Jaguars?

Extension ahead?: Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson signs franchise tender

Goal oriented: Jaguars cornerback Shaq Griffin has one goal: get the ball in hand, then make big plays

The last time a team traded the No.1 pick was 2016, when the Los Angeles Rams moved up from No. 15, sending the Tennessee Titans two first-round picks, two seconds, and two third-round picks. The Rams also received fourth- and sixth-round selections from Tennessee and used the No. 1 pick to select quarterback Jared Goff. The trade occurred two weeks ahead of the 2016 draft.

Here are four options for the Jaguars to trade down and why.

Liberty’s Malik Willis is among the leading quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Falcons are desperate for a quarterback after trading veteran Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. That desperation could lead the Falcons to try to move up to the No. 1 spot because they have significant interest in Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, whose draft stock has surged over the past month. The Falcons know if they remain eighth, there is a significant likelihood Willis will be off the board. The Jaguars already have significant draft capital with 12 picks, but the Jaguars could be enticed with the Falcons offering their first-round pick in 2023 and their 43rd overall pick in the second round of the 2022 draft addition to the eighth overall. It also would be wise for the Jaguars to see if the Falcons are desperate enough to include tight end Kyle Pitts, the former Gators star, in a trade package. With the eighth overall pick instead of the No. 1 pick, the Jaguars would be prime position to draft Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker if he’s still on the board, or select the top-rated wide receiver, Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson. If Walker’s off the board, the Jaguars should look to select an edge rusher with the first pick in the second round at No. 33.

Story continues

Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) celebrates a sack against Auburn.

Detroit Lions (No. 2 and No. 32 picks)

Although there is speculation the Jaguars are seriously considering Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker for the No. 1 overall pick, it’s probably luring the bait for the Lions and how badly they want Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson. The Lions may cut the chase and just lock themselves into position to select Hutchinson without any fear the Jaguars may indeed select him. So moving up from No. 2 to No. 1 spot is a consideration. Both franchises would be in a win-win situation. The Jaguars could select Walker at No. 2 or Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux, who may end up being the most productive edge rusher in the 2022 class. And an added bonus for the Jaguars would be to land the Lions’ second first-round pick at 32 — a spot they could land a top-quality wide receiver or address a need for an offensive guard or center.

The Seahawks are rebuilding after trading quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and releasing linebacker Bobby Wagner. What would get the Jaguars fan base excited is the Seahawks putting forth a trade package for the Jaguars’ No. 1 pick that includes wide receiver DK Metcalf. The Jaguars would have salary cap issues, and it would be hard to justify the move when they extended Christian Kirk a four-year, $72 million contract to become the the team’s No. 1 receiver. But NFL teams can maneuver around the salary cap from restructuring existing contracts to releasing players. Instead of pursuing a veteran quarterback like Browns’ Baker Mayfield or sticking with inconsistent Drew Lock, whom they agreed in the trade with the Broncos, they could opt to pursue Willis, a dual-threat quarterback who could develop into the next Wilson. The benefit of the Jaguars moving down to nine is that they could fill a need at edge rusher or wide receiver with a talented player.

Pittsburgh Steelers (20th pick)

This one is a stretch for a team with the 20th pick moving up to the No. 1 spot. It’s not much of a benefit for the Jaguars to go from No. 1 and out of the top 10 to the final half of the first round, but the Steelers would have to sweeten the deal significantly and the only that’s possible is to include one or two of their established stars, like edge rusher T.J. Watt or defensive end Cameron Heyward, in the trade deal. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin wants to draft Willis after personally scouting him at the Senior Bowl in February.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Will Jaguars trade No. 1 pick? Here are 4 potential partners.