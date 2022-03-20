Will the Fed rate increase mean higher interest on your savings and not using your travel card rewards may not be such a bad thing

Hi, MarketWatchers. Don’t miss these top stories.

‘Buyers are getting a double whammy’: Existing-home sales fall as affordability concerns mount

The median sales price of an existing home has increased 15% over the past year.

‘A serial fraudster, a man of uncountable identities, a shapeshifter’: Con artist posed as doctor in $3.5M lending scam, bought gold coins and fled to Mexico

Joseph Corey ran the scam while on the run after being convicted of another medical fraud, prosecutors said.

COVID concerns are fading — but not for workers. Here’s what your employer should be doing to keep you satisfied on the job.

Companies must adapt to how the pandemic has changed employees' priorities.

Not using your travel card rewards may not be such a bad thing

Getting more benefits sounds like a good thing on the surface, but it raises questions about value.

8 cities that are leaders in going green

Whether it's a focus on parks, water, housing, or farmers markets, these cities all serve as examples of what we can achieve in sustainability.

Small businesses will feel the squeeze of interest rate rise—here’s what to expect

Small-business owners will feel the impact of rate increases in several ways, including costlier loans and slower business growth. What can business owners do?

Will the Fed rate increase mean higher interest on your savings? Maybe, but it pays to shop around.

What exactly is the federal funds rate? We explain, plus, why it matters and how savers can benefit from the recent increase.

‘She was granted power of attorney, but she is abusing that power’: My sister is taking complete control over my 94-year-old mother —and even changed her will

'My sister came up from Florida in April 2020, took my mom to Florida for a visit, and never brought her back home.'