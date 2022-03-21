Will Stock Market Rally Continue? Morgan Stanley Weighs In.

Stocks rose sharply last week, with the S&P 500 index climbing 6.2%, its strongest gain since November 2020. The ascent came even as the Federal Reserve on Tuesday raised interest rates.

But Morgan Stanley strategists, led by Michael Wilson, don’t expect it to last. The economic recovery looks long in the tooth, they wrote in a commentary. “The data analysis suggest we are even later in the expansion than we thought a few months ago.”

Danger on the Yield Curve

One ominous sign: The Treasury yield curve for two-year and 10-year notes is close to inverting, the strategists said. Inversion occurs when short-term rates are higher than long-term rates, which is the opposite from normal. The two-year Treasury recently yielded 2.03%, and the 10-year yielded 2.24%. Morgan Stanley expects a full inversion next quarter.

