Will Smith is set to return for a sequel to his 2007 movie “I Am Legend” at Warner Bros., and he’ll be joined in the cast by Michael B. Jordan, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

In the original film from 2007, Smith starred as the last man in New York after a plague has wiped out most of humanity and turned the rest into zombies. A sequel to the film has been in the offing ever since, but never quite came together. Until now.

While plot details are being kept under wraps for the new movie, Akiva Goldsman is returning to both write and produce the follow-up after he originally adapted the “I Am Legend” screenplay based on a book of the same name by Richard Matheson.

No director is attached to the “I Am Legend” sequel at this stage. Francis Lawrence directed the first film.

Both Smith and Jordan are producing the “I Am Legend” sequel through their respective banners, including Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo for Outlier Society and Smith and Jon Mone for Westbrook Studios. Goldsman and Greg Lessans will also produce via their Weed Road Pictures.

Ryan Shimazaki is overseeing the film for Westbrook Studios, and James Lassiter is the film’s executive producer.

“I Am Legend” made $585.4 million worldwide and also starred Alice Braga, Charlie Tahan and Sally Richardson-Whitfield.

Smith is up for an Oscar for Best Actor another Warner BRos. film, the biopic “King Richard” about the life the father to Venus and Serena Williams, Richard Williams.

Jordan is currently at work on “Creed III” as both star and director (it hits theaters this November), and he was last seen in “A Journal for Jordan.” His company is also in development on a “Static Shock” project with Warner Bros.

Deadline first reported the news.