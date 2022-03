Variety

With One Slap, a Carefully Constructed Oscars Fell Spectacularly to Pieces: TV Review

It says everything that not even Will Smith slapping Chris Rock in the face could keep the Oscars ceremony from stubbornly chugging along its predetermined track, until Smith’s speech for winning best actor forced it to stop. In that jaw-dropping moment, what had been a self-consciously smooth night — the Academy Awards, as seen through […]