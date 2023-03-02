Will Smith Makes First Awards Speech Since That Oscars Incident – The Hamden Journal

Will Smith made his first in-person speech tonight at an awards ceremony since the 2022 Oscars incident with Chris Rock.

Smith accepted the Beacon Award at the African American Film Critics Association Awards. His Emancipation costar Charmaine Bingwa and AAFCA cofounder Gil L. Robertson introduced Smith and Antoine Fuqua, the film’s director.

After a brief speech by Fuqua, Smith took the stage.

Smith said Emancipation meant so much to him, and thanked the people and companies that supported it being made.

“I want to thank Gil and AAFCA. I want to thank all of you in this room for doing what you do, keeping our stories alive. I want to thank Apple, because the budget was one thing. And then the budget was another thing. And then the budget was another thing. And Apple never flinched,” Smith said. “It was the first time I had heard from a studio that the story was more important than how much it costs to get it done… They make iPhones. They can do it.”

Before the speech, Smith met with The Hamden Journal and said he is so happy to be back. Smith is working on the fourth version of his Bad Boys film franchise. He called it like being part of a family, and said he’s never made a fourth film in a series.

“It’s just like going back, and it’s a different vibe,” Smith said. “I’m so happy to be back with the same people.”