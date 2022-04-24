Will Smith Makes First Appearance Since Oscars Slap Incident at a Private Airport in India

PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE: Will Smith is spotted for the first time since assaulting comedian Chris after he cracked a joke about wife Jada’s shaved head. The 53-year-old actor, who was subsequently banned from future Oscar ceremonies for the next 10 years, was all smiles, posed for pictures with fans and waved to onlookers as he was seen at a private airfield in Mumbai, India. The purpose of his trip is not known. After being stuck on stage with millions of people watching and Hollywood A-listers watching in the audience, Rock announced:

Varinder Chawla/MEGA

Will Smith appears to be in good spirits.

The actor, 53, made his first appearance since slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards late last month at a private airport in India over the weekend.

Smith arrived at the location in Mumbai on Saturday, where he was greeted by a group of paparazzi who were awaiting his arrival.

The King Richard star even took a moment to pose for pictures with a few fans, including one airport security guard.

For the outing, the father of three wore a white T-shirt, gray shorts over white compression pants and a set of Nike sneakers.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

94th Annual Academy Awards – Arrivals

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

RELATED: Jada Pinkett Smith Says Her Family’s ‘Discoveries’ After Oscars Incident Will Be Discussed on RTT

During the 2022 Oscars, Smith walked onstage and struck Rock, 57, in response to a joke the comedian made about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. (Pinkett Smith, 50, has been open about living with alopecia.)

After hitting Rock, Smith returned to his seat and shouted, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f— mouth!” to a stunned Rock, who moved the show forward by presenting an award after being initially speechless.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

will smith

Robyn Beck/getty Chris Rock and Will Smith

Since the incident, Smith has publicly apologized to Rock, saying that he “reacted emotionally” because the “joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear.”

The star, who won Best Actor that night, has since resigned from the Academy, which has also banned the actor from attending its events for the next 10 years.

Story continues

RELATED VIDEO: Will Smith Banned from Oscars Ceremony for Next 10 Years After Chris Rock Slap, Academy Decides

The Academy determined that “for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards,” per a letter sent by Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson and obtained by PEOPLE.

“During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented,” they added in part.

RELATED: Jay Leno Says Will Smith’s ‘Yelling of Obscenities’ Was ‘Most Disturbing’ Part of Oscars Incident

When he resigned from the Academy, Smith said in a statement that his behavior was “shocking, painful and inexcusable.”

“The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy,” he said. “I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.”

He later concluded, “Change takes time, and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”