Will Smith Faces Expulsion Oscar Board Of Governors Says Of Chris Rock Slap – The Hamden Journal

Just hours before Chris Rock is set to take the stage in Boston tonight, Will Smith’s fate from the actor’s rage-filled slap of the comic at Sunday’s Oscars in now resting in his hands after a meeting by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Board of Governors after a this afternoon.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT FROM AMPAS BELOW:

The Board of Governors today initiated disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy.

Consistent with the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, as well as California law, Mr. Smith is being provided at least 15 days’ notice of a vote regarding his violations and sanctions, and the opportunity to be heard beforehand by means of a written response. At the next board meeting on April 18, the Academy may take any disciplinary action, which may include suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the Bylaws and Standards of Conduct.

Mr. Smith’s actions at the 94th Oscars were a deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in-person and on television. Mr. Rock, we apologize to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience in that moment. We also apologize to our nominees, guests and viewers for what transpired during what should have been a celebratory event.

Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated. While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently.