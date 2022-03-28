Will Smith Attends Vanity Fair Party After Oscars Slapping Incident – The Hamden Journal

The dramatic events at Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony did not deter Best Actor winner Will Smith from attending the Vanity Fair after party, family in tow, to celebrate his first Academy Award. Earlier in the evening, Smith had stunned the audience and viewers at home when he walked on stage during the ceremony at the Dolby and smacked presenter Chris Rock after Rock made a joke at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Later, after winning the Best Actor prize for King Richard, Smith did not venture backstage to make a statement or answer questions from reporters. Based on photos from news agencies, it also does not appear that he attended the Governors Ball immediately following the ceremony. But at about midnight, he was seen entering the Vanity Fair party at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills.

Smith along with Pinkett Smith, and children Willow, Jaden and Trey posed for photos on the way into the fête. VF correspondent Rebecca Ford later posted a pic of Smith posing with others on the dance floor. The outlet reports that the DJ played Smith’s hit “Gettin Jiggy Wit It” as a circle formed around the actor. The New Yorker’s Michael Schulman also commented on the sight while video circulating online shows Smith dancing.

Will Smith is at the @vanityfair party in the middle of the dance floor. Posing for pics. pic.twitter.com/T9FIxO5qYD — Rebecca Ford (@Beccamford) March 28, 2022

I’m at the Vanity Fair party watching Will Smith boogy to “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It.” Oscar in one hand, huge smile on his face. What is happening. — Michael Schulman (@MJSchulman) March 28, 2022

During the Oscars telecast and just after the incident involving Smith and Rock, presenter Sean Combs had attempted to calm the situation from the stage, saying, “Will, Chris, we are gonna solve that like a family at the gold party. For now, we will move on with love.”

Prior to Smith’s arrival at the VF soirée, Combs said he had been “just as shocked as everybody else,” but, “thought it was very important to bring love into the room. I think we know both of those guys’ characters and sometimes shit happens.”