Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slap over Jada joke

Will Smith on Monday issued a public apology to Chris Rock for slapping the comedian across the face at the Oscars — a primetime meltdown that is the subject of a “formal review” by the award show’s organizers.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris,” Smith wrote in a statement posted to Instagram.

“I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be,” the actor wrote.

Smith smacked Rock after the comedian cracked a controversial joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith – calling her “G.I Jane.” Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia, is bald.

In his Monday statement, the actor addressed Rock’s reportedly unscripted quip aimed at his wife.

“Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about my Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

“My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” Will Smith added in his Monday statement.

Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock after smacking him across the face on stage at the Oscars Sunday. AFP via Getty Images

Rock had joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss, sparking Smith’s outrage. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Jada Pinkett Smith’s suffers hair loss due to alopecia. Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

Will Smith, who won the Best Actor award for “King Richard,” went on to apologize to “the Academy, producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world,” as well as to “the Williams Family and my King Richards Family.”

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Monday that they have launched a “formal review” into the incident.

“We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law,” the Academy said in a statement.