Will Smith and son Trey fight off a spider in actor’s return to Instagram: ‘We’re selling the house’

Will Smith and older son Trey (pictured right, with Jaden Smith) fought off a tarantula in a new video posted by the star. (Photo: Jemal Countess/FilmMagic)

As he joked earlier this week, Will Smith is “trying to get back on social” after a months-long break following his on-stage skirmish at the Oscars in March. Over the weekend, the actor made the leap into business-as-usual posting with a video that shows him and his eldest son, Trey, trying to capture a large tarantula that had invaded their home.

“What the whole hell? That is a big-ass spider,” Smith, 53, can be heard saying in the video.

Though the Oscar winner did battle against an 80-foot mechanical spider in the 1999 film Wild Wild West, this time around he left the heroics to 29-year-old Trey. Smith’s footage sees him climbing onto a chair for safety as he instructs his oldest child to get rid of the tarantula.

“C’mon, you’re young and strong,” he tells the young man. “You can handle the bite.”

Trey ultimately obliges and traps the spider underneath a glass. Smith, seen wearing a mint green hoodie and pink shorts, screams as he steps in to slide a piece of paper underneath the creature so they can take it outside.

“So that’s the biggest spider we’ve ever seen in our lives,” muses Trey.

“I don’t like it at all,” Smith responds, adding later, “We’re selling the house.”

The King Richard star joked in his post’s caption that he was “posting this from a Holiday Inn.” The video drew laughs from fellow actor Jamie Foxx and Smith’s Aladdin co-star Naomi Scott, while the account for wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk quipped, “That’s HIS house now.”

Smith’s post comes a few weeks after the actor broke his silence about slapping Chris Rock during the Oscars in response to the comedian’s joke about Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia. In a July 29 post, the Best Actor winner shared that he’s been doing “a lot of thinking and personal work” since the incident. He went on to answer questions about what led up to the shocking encounter, and to offer an apology to Rock.

“Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk,” Smith shared, explaining that he’s been told that the comic isn’t yet ready to clear with air with him.

“There is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment,” he continued. “There is no part of me that thinks that’s the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults.”

Meanwhile, Sheree Zampino, Smith’s first wife and mother to Trey, has told DailyMail.com this week that she hopes “people allow him to be human.”

“I really hope for that because I stand in support of him” Zampino said of her famous ex. “We are on good terms.”