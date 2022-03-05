Michael B. Jordan Will Smith

Amanda Edwards/WireImage; Frazer Harrison/Getty

Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan are teaming up for the I Am Legend sequel.

Smith, 53, and Jordan, 35, will not only star in the Warner Bros. film, but they are also set to co-produce, Deadline reports.

Jordan will produce alongside Elizabeth Raposo under Outlier Society, while Smith, Jon Mone, and Ryan Shimazaki will serve as producers for Westbrook Studios, per the outlet.

Akiva Goldsman, who co-wrote the original film, is also on board to pen the sequel. A director has not been named yet, according to the publication.

Smith confirmed the news with an Instagram post of a deserted street, reminiscent of the original 2007 film, tagging Jordan in the photo.

“And I ooooppp… 👀👀👀,” Jordan’s girlfriend Lori Harvey, 25, wrote in the comment section.

Starring Smith, the original I Am Legend film brought in more than $585 million worldwide, per Deadline.

Smith’s latest project comes after he took home the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for his part in King Richard at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday. While nominees and attendees alike were excited about Smith’s first-ever SAG award, Denzel Washington, 67, couldn’t have been prouder of his longtime friend for his incredible achievement.

“We’ve spent a lot of time together. So we’ve been talking, he’s always been a mentor for me and he grabbed me and he said, ‘This is your year,’ ” Smith told PEOPLE (the TV Show!) host Kay Adams after he won his award.

“He just hugged me and he said, ‘I’m so happy for you. Just love who you’re becoming,’ ” he said.

Continued Smith: “He knew me years ago, I would go to Denzel for advice so he’s seen me through the years and he was just telling me how proud he is of who I’ve become and what I’ve become. He was saying that he felt like a weight was lifted off of his shoulders somehow.”

Additionally, Smith got candid about the upward trajectory of his career as an actor, calling it “a beautiful time in my life.”

“The combination of working on King Richard and the work I had to do as an actor, I was doing it while I was working on the book,” he said backstage at the SAG Awards.

“So I was mining my childhood, I was, you know, really trying to understand my relationship with my father as I was trying to understand Richard Williams and then my parenting with my kids,” he continued.

Concluded Smith: “It’s been a time of deep personal reflection, and it is resulting in an artistic comprehension and a growth as a man, growth as an artist, that I’ve never had this kind of growth spurt in my life.”