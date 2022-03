NBC

Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock Over Jada Pinkett Joke In Shocking 2022 Oscars Moment

Will Smith was not here for Chris Rock’s jokes at the 2022 Oscars. The comedian took to the stage and quipped, “Jada, I love you, ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it,” but while the joke didn’t sit well with the couple. The “King Richard” star ran on stage and slapped Chris.