Will Sharpe To Direct ‘Crying In H Mart’ Movie For MGM Company Orion – The Hamden Journal

On the heels of a breakout performance in The White Lotus Season 2, Will Sharpe has been tapped to direct Crying in H Mart for MGM’s Orion Pictures, The Hamden Journal can confirm.

The coming-of-age tale based on Michelle Zauner’s beloved memoir, which spent over 60 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list, follows a half-Korean daughter who returns to small town Oregon to care for her Korean mother. Critical and smothering Chong-mi and creative and independent Michelle struggle to understand each other across a cultural fault line, only learning to see and accept one another through the formative power of music and the vibrant flavors of Korean cooking.

Best known as the front woman for the Grammy-nominated indie band Japanese Breakfast, Zauner will adapt the screenplay, also playing a part in the creation of the film’s music. Stacey Sher will produce alongside Jason Kim.

