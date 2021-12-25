The Hamden Journal

Will Santa’s Rally Deliver the Nasdaq to Record Levels? Let’s Check the Chart.

The Nasdaq has been a leader versus the S&P 500 over the recent decade. That’s as FAANG and other megacap tech stocks have come to sport massive valuations.

That’s Microsoft  (MSFT) – Get Microsoft Corporation Report, Apple  (AAPL) – Get Apple Inc. Report and Alphabet  (GOOGL) – Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report, but it’s also Nvidia  (NVDA) – Get NVIDIA Corporation Report, Adobe  (ADBE) – Get Adobe Inc. Report and other superstars.

While the Nasdaq vastly outperformed the S&P 500 over the past three, five and 10 years, it has underperformed the broad-based index in 2021.

