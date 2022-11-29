Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation Seeks Donations On Giving Tuesday – The Hamden Journal

On this Giving Tuesday, the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation is asking the entertainment industry to dig a little deeper to help those in need. The Foundation assists members of the motion picture distribution and exhibition community in need of help.

This year alone, more than 700 people affected by Hurricanes Fiona and Ian received emergency relief grants, while movie industry members in need received another $345,000 in direct assistance. The Pioneers Assistance Fund also provides supportive services and medical assistance funding to industry members in need.

Donations can be made here.

“With the ever-changing landscape of our industry, one thing that remains steadfast is our commitment to the people who work in it,” said Christina Blumer, the Foundation’s executive director. “The loyal generosity of the members of this industry make it possible for us to continue to serve those who need us most, especially during this holiday season.”