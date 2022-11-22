Will Reichard talks program scoring record, potential last Iron Bowl

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Will Reichard is a stickler for his routine.

When the ball leaves his foot, regardless if he makes it or misses it, his mind is on the next kick. His mindset has led Reichard to become one of Alabama’s most successful kickers and against LSU, the senior kicked his way into the record books, becoming Alabama’s all-time leading scorer with 388 points.

“It definitely means a lot,” Reichard said. “It was definitely a goal for me coming in, but it’s not just a testament to me. There are a lot of guys that helped me out, and that definitely led me to success. It’s not just an accolade for me, it’s an accolade for anyone that has ever held or snapped for me.”

Against the Tigers Reichard surpassed Leigh Tiffin’s mark of 385 from 2006-09 en route to a 4-for-4 day, including all three makes from 35 yards or more. Reichard is now 21-for-25 on field goals this season, making 84% of his kicks which is third-best in the SEC.

It’s been a resurgence for Reichard who faltered in 2021 making just 78% of his kicks after an unblemished season the year prior.

Due to his short-term mindset and his resiliency, Reichard has received high praise from Nick Saban.

“I think Will’s been great,” Saban said. “I’ve been coaching for a long time and I know a couple seasons ago he was perfect for the whole year, in terms of field goals and extra points. Every time he kicks. He’s done a really good job for us this year. I know he missed a couple but they were long ones, they were tough ones.

“But he’s been very, very consistent. He’s very consistent in practice. He’s very consistent in his routine. He’s got the right mindset to not get, sort of, rattled in situations and he’s very, very competitive. I absolutely just love the guy as a specialist. Sometimes your specialists are a little different. He’s just phenomenal.”

Reichard will have another chance to bolster his already impressive point numbers against a rivalry he knows all too well.

As a Hoover, Alabama native, Reichard has seen firsthand how divisive the rivalry truly is to people in the state.

“I grew up in Alabama, so I know how big it is,” Reichard said. “You have everybody in the state of Alabama. I think our entire team knows how important it is to our fans but it’s also really important to us. I’m really excited. We’re really excited to go out there, play and try to get the win.”

With Saturday also serving as the team’s senior day, it’s potentially the last game Reichard will suit up for the Crimson Tide. When asked if Saturday will be his final Iron Bowl, the kicker remained as stoic as if he was on the field.

“We still have the Iron Bowl and then a bowl game obviously,” Reichard said. “It’s not anywhere near my mind right now. I am focused on doing what I can to help our team win this week.”