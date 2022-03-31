Will Packer Says That The LAPD Was Prepared To Arrest Will Smith – The Hamden Journal

Will Packer, producer of this year’s Oscars, said in an interview with ABC News’ Good Morning America that Los Angeles Police Department came to his office on Sunday evening and spoke to Chris Rock about filing charges against Will Smith.

“They were saying, ‘This is battery.’ That was the word they used in that moment,” Packer told T.J. Holmes. “They said, ‘We will go get him. We are prepared. We will go get him right now. You can press charges. We can arrest him. They were laying out the options. And as they were talking, Chris was, he was being very dismissive of those options. He was like, ‘No, I’m fine. He was like no, no, no. And even to the point where I said, ‘Rock, let them finish. The LAPD officers finish laying out what his options were. And they said, ‘Would you like us to take any action? And he said no.”

World News Tonight aired a clip from Packer’s interview, set to air on GMA on Friday morning.

More to come.