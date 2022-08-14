Will only 2 QBs stay? This veteran safety could get cut

The Eagles have had two weeks of training camp and a preseason game to get an idea as to what the 53-man roster will look like.

Already, we have started to see some surprises like cornerback Josh Jobe, running back Kennedy Brooks and tight end Noah Togiai make bids for a coveted spot. Wide receiver Britain Covey was in that conversation as well, but he told reporters Friday night that he tore a ligament in his thumb, so it’s possible that he could end up on injured reserve.

But there’s still time until Aug. 30, when the roster has to be trimmed to 53. The first roster cut comes Tuesday, when teams have to go from 90 to 85, then down to 80 on Aug. 23.

Here, then, is a projection of the Eagles’ 53-man roster:

Quarterback (2)

In: Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew

Out: Reid Sinnett, Carson Strong

Comment: It’s hard to see the Eagles keeping three quarterbacks because Sinnett and Strong haven’t shown enough to warrant a spot. They might not be able to get both Sinnett and Strong to the practice squad, but they should get one of them. If anything happens to Hurts or Minshew, the Eagles will probably have to look elsewhere for a QB anyway.

Running back (4)

Philadelphia Eagles running back Jason Huntley looks to catch the ball during practice at NFL football training camp, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

In: Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Kenny Gainwell, Jason Huntley

Out: Kennedy Brooks, DeAndre Torrey

Comment: The Eagles came into camp with only five RBs before adding Torrey last week, mainly because Scott (concussion) and Gainwell (hip) couldn’t play, and Sanders only played the first series. Huntley edges out Brooks because Huntley provides more on special teams, which is always the deciding factor for roster spots.

Tight end (4)

In: Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, Jack Stoll, Noah Togiai

Out: Tyree Jackson, Richard Rodgers, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

Comment: Togiai gets the last spot after a good performance against the Jets. To his credit, Arcega-Whiteside has made himself into a good special teams player, but he dropped a pass, and it’s probably time to cut the cord. Jackson, recovering from a torn ACL, will either go on IR for the season or get cut and end up on the practice squad.

Wide receiver (5)

In: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal, Jalen Reagor

Out: Greg Ward, Deon Cain, Devon Allen, Britain Covey, John Hightower

Comment: Covey might have had the inside track to that sixth spot, but his thumb injury changes things. None of the other receivers have done enough to warrant a roster spot. Ward has been a good player, but Pascal is better. Allen, the Olympic hurdler, will end up on the practice squad.

Offensive line (9)

Philadelphia Eagles’ Cam Jurgens, left, in action against offensive lines coach Jeff Stoutland, right, during at NFL rookie football minicamp, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Christopher Szagola)

In: Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo, Lane Johnson, Andre Dillard, Sua Opeta, Cam Jurgens, Jack Driscoll

Out: Brett Toth, Le’Raven Clark, Kayode Awosika, Jack Anderson, Cameron Tom

Comment: This is assuming that Kelce, who had elbow surgery last week, will be ready either in Week 1 or shortly thereafter. The Eagles are strong and deep at left tackle with Mailata and Dillard, the former first-round pick. If Johnson were to get hurt, it’s more likely that Mailata would replace him and Dillard would take over at left tackle. That combination is better than keeping Clark. If Kelce is out longer, look for Tom to stay as Jurgens’ backup.

Defensive line (9)

Philadelphia Eagles’ Marlon Tuipulotu (72) in action against Pittsburgh Steelers’ Brandon Walton (62) during a pre-season NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

In: Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Josh Sweat, Derek Barnett, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Tarron Jackson, Marlon Tuipulotu

Out: Kobe Smith, Marvin Wilson, Matt Leo, Renell Wrenn

Comment: Tuipulotu has been one of the pleasant surprises at camp, so the Eagles’ sixth-round pick in 2021 will get a roster spot over Wrenn, who was the Bengals’ fourth-round pick in 2019. Smith and Wilson have had good camps, but Tuipulotu has been better.

Linebacker (8)

Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliot (21) is wrapped up by the Eagles’ T.J. Edwards Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Lincoln Financial Field.

In: Haason Reddick, Kyzir White, T.J. Edwards, Davion Taylor, Nakobe Dean, Shaun Bradley, Kyron Johnson, Patrick Johnson

Out: JaCoby Stevens, Christian Elliss

Comment: Under the system of defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Reddick and both of the Johnsons serve more as pass-rushers in a 5-man front. Patrick Johnson, the fifth-rounder in 2021, has had a good camp, and Kyron Johnson is establishing himself as a special teams ace. Bradley, of course, is also strong on special teams. Taylor has played well, as have Edwards and White. Dean could end up starting before too long.

Cornerback (5)

In: Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Zech McPhearson, Josh Jobe

Out: Tay Gowan, Kary Vincent, Mario Goodrich, Mac McCain, Josiah Scott

Comment: The Eagles have several young players vying for backup spots behind Slay, Bradberry and Maddox. McPhearson is a lock for one of the spots. Jobe, the undrafted free agent out of Alabama, so far has been the best of the rest. He had five tackles against the Jets and was strong in coverage. McCain has been solid, too.

Safety (4)

In: Marcus Epps, Anthony Harris, Andre Chachere, K’Von Wallace

Out: Jaquiski Tartt, Reed Blankenship, Jared Mayden

Comment: Tartt, signed as a free agent after he was a full-time starter with the 49ers, was running with the third team before leaving last week for personal reasons. That has set him even further behind. Chachere, meanwhile, has shown that he can play the position in addition to being one of the team’s best special teams players.

Specialists (3)

In: Jake Elliott, Arryn Siposs, Rick Lovato

Out: None

Comment: So far, the Eagles haven’t brought in punting competition for Siposs, who struggled late last season. That can always change. Elliott, coming off his best season, is secure, and so is Lovato as the long snapper.

Contact Martin Frank at [email protected] Follow on Twitter @Mfranknfl.

