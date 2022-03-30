Will Nvidia Stock Retest The Highs, The Lows, or Both?

Will Nvidia Stock Retest The Highs, The Lows, or Both?

by

Nvidia  (NVDA) – Get NVIDIA Corporation Report stock has been on a tear lately. While it hasn’t put together a 10-day rally like Apple  (AAPL) – Get Apple Inc. Report, Nvidia’s 40% rally off this month’s low is quite impressive.

In a way though, it’s not surprising. We’re talking about a leading tech juggernaut with strong growth and impressive margins and cash flow. Furthermore, we’re talking about a company that is feeding into multiple secular growth themes within the tech sector.

Nvidia caters to the datacenter, cloud computing, supercomputing, artificial intelligence and machine learning, robotics, drones, automotive and autonomous driving, gaming, graphics, and the metaverse.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.