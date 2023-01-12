Will Nvidia Stock Fall 15% or Rally 15% From Here?

When it comes to investing, I am generally a proponent of buying high-quality companies at reasonable prices, regardless of the short- or intermediate-term noise.

One could argue that a case in point is Nvidia  (NVDA) – Get Free Report, a stock that suffered a peak-to-trough decline of 68.8% and bottomed in mid-October.

No one knows for sure what will come next for the market or the economy. Inflation is getting back under control, but coming at the cost of economic output and market liquidity.