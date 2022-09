Cooper Rush is looking to go 3-0 as a starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Two teams, the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles, are 3-0 to start the season. Will the New York Giants join them?

The Giants host the bitter NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys to close Week 3, with Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush looking to spoil the party at MetLife Stadium and move to 3-0 himself as an NFL starter.

Follow along right here with Yahoo Sports.