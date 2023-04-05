Will Marquette be the No. 1 college basketball team in the country entering next season? Many experts think so.

The 2022-23 men’s college basketball season ended Monday with the Connecticut Huskies hoisting their fifth national championship trophy.

As soon as the confetti stops falling, most pundits start thinking about next season and who could be among the favorites to cut down the nets at the 2024 Final Four in Glendale, Arizona.

One school keeps popping up at or near the top of those way-too-early top 25s that circulate this time of year: Marquette.

The Golden Eagles beat Connecticut twice this season – including three weeks ago in the Big East tournament semifinals – and won two conference titles. MU’s entire nine-player rotation could return next season, including Big East player of the year Tyler Kolek, who likely will be on preseason All-American teams next season.

The usual caveats apply to these lists, with plenty of roster movement still to come as college basketball players debate turning professional or entering the NCAA transfer portal to see if there is a bigger opportunity elsewhere.

But here are a few prognostications for MU from prominent national writers.

Key sentence: Shaka Smart will likely look to add an old, physical center to shore up the deficiency that led to the Golden Eagles getting knocked out of the NCAA Tournament by Michigan State.

The Stadium and Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman: Marquette at No. 1

Key sentence: (Smart) has one of the nation’s best point guards in Tyler Kolek, as well as fellow starters Kam Jones (15.1 ppg in 2022-23), Olivier-Maxence Prosper (12.5 ppg), Oso Ighodaro (11.4 ppg) and Stevie Mitchell (7.1 ppg).

Tyler Kolek and David Joplin are among the key players Marquette expects to return next season.

Key sentence: This was already one of the best offenses in the country in 2022–23 thanks to its skill level and ball movement. Assuming everyone returns, another year together for this group could make the Golden Eagles impossible to guard.

Key sentence: Marquette’s season ended with a disappointing second-round loss to Michigan State, but given that the Golden Eagles won the Big East regular season and conference tournament titles after being picked ninth in the preseason, there should be plenty of optimism in Milwaukee.

Key sentence: The defending Big East regular-season and tournament champions are here to stay, and a national championship is the expectation.

Key sentence: Tyler Kolek and Kam Jones should provide Shaka Smart with a core capable of competing for a national championship.

