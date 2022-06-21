Will Kings pass on Jaden Ivey or trade down? Plus the latest intel

NEW YORK — The NBA draft is Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET, and there will be a lot of intel and speculation coming out the next few days as teams gear up for the big night. There is no clear-cut No. 1 overall pick like in years past, but Jabari Smith remains the safest pick at No. 1.

Here’s a breakdown of all the latest information coming out heading into the draft.

(This page will be continually updated with the latest information and intel from around the league.)

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey is one of the most interesting high lottery prospects. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Monday’s updates

Jaden Ivey hasn’t met with Kings; what’s the latest on No. 4?

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey is a hot topic and has been a projected top-four draft pick all season long. The Sacramento Kings have the fourth overall pick, and Ivey told reporters Monday that he hasn’t worked out or met with the Kings during this pre-draft process.

The Kings could be entertaining trade talks with the Detroit Pistons or New York Knicks, or zeroing in on Iowa’s Keegan Murray for the No. 4 pick.

Ivey said he had workouts with the Orlando Magic (No. 1 pick), Oklahoma City Thunder (No. 2), Pistons (No. 5) and has been in contact with the Knicks.

It still wouldn’t be the craziest pick in the world if the Thunder take Ivey at No. 2. General manager Sam Presti drafted a similar guard in Russell Westbrook, and Ivey has said on numerous occasions that he models his game after Westbrook and Ja Morant.

Chet Holmgren keeping mum on workouts

Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren is holding his cards close and is not revealing what teams he worked out for and met with. It’s a safe assumption that the only three teams he has worked out for are the Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder and possibly the Houston Rockets, if he were to fall to No. 3.

Is Jalen Duren shooting up draft boards?

There’s a lot of late buzz surrounding Memphis center Jalen Duren and where he’ll land on draft night.

If the Kings take Keegan Murray at No. 4, and the Detroit Pistons want to add size in the frontcourt to give a decent pick-and-roll option for Cade Cunningham, Duren could be the shock of the lottery and either go at No. 5 or the Pistons could trade down for a team that wants to target Jaden Ivey. The likely scenario is that the Pistons would trade down for Duren, with a lot of teams high on the possibility of landing Ivey.

Dalen Terry inching closer to lottery

Arizona guard Dalen Terry has the largest draft range and some scouts around the league say he could go as high as No. 14 to the Cleveland Cavaliers or No. 15 to the Charlotte Hornets.

A lot of teams like his 3-and-D versatility with his size and athleticism, and Terry could be a player who comes out of left field and shakes up the draft. His draft range is anywhere from 14-32.