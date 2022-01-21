Will Forte And Kenan Thompson Play The Name Game – The Hamden Journal

It’s all in the family for this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, as former cast member Will Forte returns, joined by musical guests Måneskin.

Kenan Thompson welcomed back his old friend in the promo. There was some name confusion, of course, since it’s been so long since they’ve rubbed shoulders on the show. Thompson is not Michael Creegan, as Forte mistakenly called him.

Taking it all in silently was Måneskin, merely one of the hottest rock bands in the world. Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis, Thomas Raggi and Ethan Torchio stood silently, but Victoria managed a little smile at the end.

Watch the video for details.