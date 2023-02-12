Will Ferrell Travels Through ‘Stranger Things,‘ ‘Bridgerton’ & ‘Squid Game’ Worlds In General Motors-Netflix Super Bowl Commercial

Will Ferrell made an appearance during a Super Bowl ad break traveling through the Netflix universe in a General Motors commercial.

“General Motors is going electric and Netflix is joining in by including more EV’s (electric vehicles),” Ferrell is heard saying.

Ferrell is inside his EV in the middle of a scene of the streamer’s Army of the Dead. He then poses the question that if you are going to get kidnapped, “why not get kidnapped in an EV?” in a reference to Squid Game.

The comedian soon finds out that EV’s don’t make sense in all the universes created by the streamer as an electric vehicle in Bridgerton would completely clash.

Ferrell then finds himself interacting with Erica from Stranger Things portrayed by Priah Ferguson who showcases the same sass she does on the show saying, “You’re ruining the show, you idiot.” The SNL alum tries to fool Erica telling her he’s “Dusty,” but ultimately fails to continue the charade.

There are also references to Queer Eye with Antoni Porowski making a cameo and ultimately making friends with a zombie and riding with them into the sunset.

Watch the Super Bowl ad in the video posted above.