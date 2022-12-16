Will Eagles rack up the points again this week?

NFL scoring remained steady in Week 14, with teams averaging 22.8 points per game.

We went 3-0 in targeting overs, capitalizing on totals in the mid-40s featuring some of the league’s weakest defenses. However, you always have to look at each week with fresh eyes. The edges you previously profited from have likely disappeared, but those adjustments also create opportunities to target new angles.

As much fun as it is betting overs, it looks like the gambling gods forced us to dip back into the world of sweating out third downs and cheering for the punt team. One of my two best bets is an under, but I’m OK with winning ugly if we can keep the momentum rolling.

When they zig, we zag. We bet the Eagles over the total last week against the Giants, and now we are playing back on the under despite them playing another struggling defense. In the last three weeks, the Eagles are 3-0 to the over while averaging 41 points. But, here’s why I think we could be in for a letdown from the NFL’s most high-powered offense.

Philly overs have been close to automatic at home (6-1) but only 3-3 on the road. Last week’s offensive explosion at MetLife Stadium was impressive but not the norm. The Eagles offense has thrown up some clunkers away from home (Arizona, Indianapolis), and this will be the first time they are playing consecutive road games this season. Bank on windy conditions (15 mph) and the clock to keep running as both coaches lean on their rushing attack more than usual. Philadelphia has only closed with a total this high three other times this season, and this will be the first time since Week 5. Only one of those three games went over. So let’s take advantage of the inflated number.

Weather won’t play a factor in this one, but Denver has been able to drag almost every team into the mud with them this season. They are 11-2 to the under and are the NFL’s lowest-scoring team at 14.9 points per game. Add on that injuries have likely forced us into Brett Rypien versus Colt McCoy, and we have all the makings of a 37-point total. While neither offense is inspiring, neither defense warrants a total this low.

Story continues

There is a good chance the offenses will look better this week. Both coaches need a win in the worst way and must be willing to open up the playbook to get it. I like that Arizona still tried to attack New England downfield with Murray out, and they will be more prepared with McCoy getting reps this week. Denver’s inability to sustain drives has started to wear its defense down. Since Week 9, they dropped to around the league average in EPA per play allowed.

The Broncos should also be more successful on offense despite missing Russell Wilson. Arizona’s struggles in stopping the run should allow Hackett to keep Rypien in manageable situations. It won’t be fun to watch, but I’m confident the final score will be high enough to get us to the window.

Stats provided by teamrankings.com, rbsdm.com, football outsiders.