Will Eagles find their CJGJ replacement?

Eagles find their CJGJ replacement in latest mock draft roundup

It’s finally April and that means we’ve reached draft month.

The 2023 NFL draft will kick off on April 27 and the Eagles have two first-round picks this year.

Here’s the latest stroll around the internet to see how some folks think they’ll use those picks:

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

10. Lukas Van Ness, Edge, Iowa

What they said: The Eagles brought back Brandon Graham on a one-year deal, but how much longer does he have? Van Ness is a player scouts love. He is strong and powerful, but never started a game at Iowa. The upside is there.

30. Brian Branch, S, Alabama

What they said: They lost both safeties in free agency, which is why this pick makes sense. Branch can play a lot like Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, who was a big part of their defense last season. Like Gardner-Johnson, Branch can do a lot of things.

My take on the haul: The Van Ness pick has become a more popular one and I don’t hate the idea of the Eagles’ drafting an edge player. They have a strong trio with Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham but it’s unclear if Derek Barnett is in their plans for 2023 coming off an ACL injury. So drafting an edge player who could rotate in Year 1 and eventually ascend into a starter would make some sense. Van Ness wasn’t a starter in college but should translate as a good NFL player. And we all know how much the Eagles value defensive linemen. This is a pretty good class of edge rushers so even if it isn’t Van Ness, there are some other names in the first round who might work.

The Eagles have never drafted a safety in the first round. For all the talk about how they devalue the linebacker and running back positions — and they do — they don’t draft safeties this high either. But if this is a team with Super Bowl aspirations and they think they’re a safety away from getting back to the big game, it starts to make more sense. And the additions of Terrell Edmunds and Justin Evans on one-year deals certainly shouldn’t prevent the Eagles draft drafting a safety in an early round.

Branch is a versatile DB who can play either safety spot and the nickel cornerback position. We’ll see what traits new DC Sean Desai really values but we know the Eagles as an organization really value that type of versatility. He would be a plug-and-play guy in this defense. Desai could certainly use a player like Branch, who could play all over the field for him. Branch can tackle, he can cover, he can blitz and he can even play on special teams.

Gilbert Manzano, SI.com

10. Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia

What they said: Smith is smaller than most edge rushers, but he’s explosive off the line of scrimmage and would give the Eagles another standout edge rusher behind Haason Reddick. NFL Media draft expert Daniel Jeremiah compared Smith to Reddick.

30. Brian Branch, S, Alabama

What they said: Branch’s NFL comparison might be C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who left the Eagles for the Lions during free agency. Like Gardner-Johnson, Branch can play as a safety and slot cornerback. Branch has the ball skills to become a full-time safety, but he has the versatility to play at multiple positions.

My take on the haul: Another Branch pick! Could this become a popular one for the Eagles? Despite knowing their draft history, it checks out. And Branch would be a fine pick. Perhaps using their second of two first-round picks on a safety would be more palatable, especially if they hit the trenches with that No. 10 pick.

Smith is definitely undersized at 6-2, 238 pounds. But it’s hard to not be amazed by his speed after he ran a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash at the combine. That’s incredible speed coming off the edge. It almost doesn’t seem fair that an edge rusher can do that. It’ll be interesting to see if Smith bulks up in the NFL and if that negatively affects his speed. But there’s an awful lot to like about him.

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

10. Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern

What they said: Skoronski immediately steps into the right guard spot and offers swing tackle value if the Eagles need him to play outside at some point.

30. Keion White, Edge, Georgia Tech

What they said: White has the frame to take over inside for Fletcher Cox in the future as well as the athleticism to be a big power end who can develop into a run-stopper with rush abilities.

My take on the haul: Not the sexiest couple of picks here for the Eagles but would it really surprise anyone if they doubled down in the trenches? The Skoronski pick would probably mean another redshirt season for Cam Jurgens, which wouldn’t be ideal. Skoronski played tackle at Northwestern but many think his best position at the next level will be guard. This is early to take a guard in the draft so if the Eagles pulled this, they’d need to plug-and-play him at right guard from Day 1.

White is an interesting name because of his size. He’s 6-5, 285 pounds and has the ability to play on the edge and should be able to line up inside at times. From a size/versatility standpoint, he kind of reminds me of Milton Williams … but opposite. Williams is a tackle who can play on the edge and White is an edge who can play inside. White is a favorite player of NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah, who wrote that White “could emerge as the top defender in the class.” There’s a lot of upside here this late in the first round.

Mike Renner, PFF

10. Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

What they said: General manager Howie Roseman isn’t going to let Isaac Seumalo walking in free agency cost the Eagles their title as the NFL’s best offensive line. Skoronski can start at right guard in Year 1, with his tackle versatility also future-proofing that position.

30. Say Flowers, WR, Boston College

What they said: Oh, you thought the Eagles were going to draft defense? Think again. They want to light up scoreboards with Jalen Hurts at the helm, and Flowers just adds another layer of dynamism to the mix.

62. Jordan Battle, S, Alabama

What they said: With almost four years of starting experience in the SEC, Battle can come in and immediately take over Chauncey Gardner-Johnson’s spot in the Eagles’ defense.

94. Byron Young, Edge, Tennessee

My take on the haul: Another pick of Skoronski, which wouldn’t be a popular one. But it isn’t wild from the Eagles’ perspective. They care about the O-line. It would be somewhat surprising to see the Eagles use both of their first-round picks on offense but the thought could be that the Eagles know that side of the ball will have to carry them. So add some talented (and cheap) young players on that side of the ball to help Hurts.

And Battle in the second round is one of several safeties who could be in that range. While the Eagles have never drafted a safety in the first round, they might be more willing in the second or third.

