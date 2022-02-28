Will Dallas Cowboys cut four-time Pro Bowler? Executive noncommittal on Amari Cooper’s future

INDIANAPOLIS — Consider Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones’ latest endorsement of running back Ezekiel Elliott.

“I want Zeke on my team,” Jones said Monday from the hallway of an Indianapolis hotel awash with the NFL scouting combine. “He’s a damn good running back, and I think he’s going to help us win this year. Obviously, his contract, his money is guaranteed. He’s going to be here, no question.

“We’re fortunate to have him.”

Now contrast that rousing endorsement with Jones’ response when asked about wide receiver Amari Cooper’s future with the Cowboys. Will the four-time Pro Bowl receiver compete on Dallas’ roster another season?

“It’s too early for me to address that yet,” Jones said. “We’re continuing to have conversations. A lot of things affect that. … There are some moving parts to that that we’ll have to continue to massage as we move forward.”

Cowboys fans might argue that each veteran was alternately a game-changer and underwhelming in 2021. The Cowboys offense led the league in total yardage and points per game; but penalties, passing-game rhythm struggles and an ineffective running attack spoiled late-season games against tougher competition. Drop 50 points in end-of-year game against sputtering NFC East teams? No problem. But beat a playoff-bound Arizona or win a home wildcard game? The Cowboys couldn’t.

The franchise felt confident its talent was sufficient to contend in 2021. Faced with roster-building decisions for 2022, the Cowboys must consider who to retain among 24 free agents and a handful more of players riding strategically negotiated contracts.

Elliott is a nonstarter. The seventh-year running back’s $12.5 million salary this season is fully guaranteed; dead money associated with cutting Elliott surpasses $30 million per overthecap.com. But Cooper’s megadeal — negotiated in the spring of 2020, mere months after Elliott knotted his extension — enabled the Cowboys more flexibility.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper catches a touchdown pass during an NFC wild-card playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers on Jan 16, 2022.

While Cooper’s $20 million annual salary is hefty, his long-term security is scant. Two years into his theoretically four-year deal, zero dollars of Cooper’s $20 million salary ($22 million total cap hit) are guaranteed. If the Cowboys release Cooper, they would sacrifice just $6 million in dead money — a full 80% less than Elliott’s design. Cooper’s salary will be fully guaranteed if the Cowboys continue to carry him on their roster the fifth day of the NFL league year, which will fall on March 20.

“I know you guys may target guys that you think we may be looking at, and usually those are the guys who are making a lot of money,” Jones said, citing Cooper and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. “That comes with making money. Unfortunately in this league, (we ask): Is the value there?”

Since the Cowboys dealt their 2019 first-round draft selection for Cooper, he’s caught 292 passes for 3,893 yards and 27 touchdowns in 56 games. In 15 games last season, Cooper caught 68 passes for 865 yards and eight touchdowns. Each mark was his lowest since joining Dallas — Cooper hitting 100 receiving yards in just two contests as he also missed two games after contracting COVID-19 while unvaccinated. Cooper attributed his decrease in production to a decrease in opportunities, his 6.9 targets per game down slightly from previous seasons (8.4, 7.4 and 8.1 respectively). In late-season interviews, Cooper told reporters he believes even targets don’t demonstrate his reduced opportunities since gamebooks attributed out-of-bounds throws to Cooper when he was in the vicinity.

Which leads Cowboys decision makers to their next questions: Why has Cooper’s reduced usage dropped? How much reflects offensive coordinator Kellen Moore’s play calls vs. quarterback Dak Prescott’s decision making as he progresses through reads vs. Cooper’s own deft touch creating separation from defenders?

“We go through all that,” Stephen Jones said Monday. “It’s an offensive philosophy (that) depending on how the defense played you, it would point the ball to certain places. If they are going to double over here and they are going to double over the top over here, that is going to dictate that the ball goes here. So I think it’s more of a system deal. It wasn’t a ‘we are not going to target Amari as much.’ “

The Cowboys’ stable of weapons was deep in 2021. Second-year receiver CeeDee Lamb posted a team-high 1,102 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 78 catches. Tight end Dalton Schultz contributed 808 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, receiver Cedrick Wilson 602 yards and six scores. Eight different players caught multiple touchdown passes during the Cowboys’ high-octane season.

“All that plays into how we invest,” Jones said.

So could the Cowboys thrive without Cooper?

Free agency dictates further moving parts. Schultz and Wilson are entering free agency this spring, as is receiver Michael Gallup who threatened on Dallas’ offense between injuries.

The considerations swirl, Cowboys front office members and coaching staff committed to seeking further clarity this week in Indianapolis. Jones said he expects his front office team will meet with more than two dozen agents this week. Coaches, too, continue to dial into the details of their passing game and what adjustments must stick for a cleaner attack that can carry the Cowboys to the playoff success that eluded their 12-5 squad.

“How do you do it? You get in there and you roll up your sleeves,” Jones said. “You grind through it, not unlike we did on defense last year. It’s not like we’re starting at the bottom here.

“From a money standpoint, if I am looking into a crystal ball right now, I see most of our money in free agency going to our current players.”

