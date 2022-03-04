Will Cowboys really cut Amari Cooper?

With the 2022 league year beginning on March 16, potential NFL free agency fits and trades are top of mind. Ahead of the moves to come, our analysts reveal the wildest offseason rumor they want to believe.

Liz: As discussed on an FA-focused edition of the Yahoo Fantasy Forecast, Amari Cooper‘s time in Dallas appears to be nearing an end. The Cowboys have a potential out in 2022 and releasing Cooper — who is owed $20M guaranteed and unlikely to take a pay cut — would free up some serious cap space.

And now, it seems like this will come to pass: Adam Schefter reported the Cowboys will likely release the veteran receiver.

It would also free up 100+ targets, which means CeeDee Lamb could finally live up to the hype.

After an underwhelming 2021 campaign (79-1,102-6, WR18) the recency bias surrounding Lamb might be strong enough to depress his stock, even if Cooper leaves (and the inevitable training camp puff pieces praising his renewed rapport with Dak Prescott are endlessly RT’d). He’s a top-10 fantasy wideout for me in 2022.

Matt: As much as it will essentially destroy the wild offseason of veteran quarterback movement we’ve longed for, I want to believe the chatter that Russell Wilson is not seeking a trade.

Russell Wilson trade rumors have been one of the biggest storylines to follow this NFL offseason. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Sure, Wilson could theoretically be a big-time passing savior for fantasy stars in a place like Pittsburgh or Washington. But what about the guys he’d be leaving behind? I’m not quite ready to send Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf into the QB wilderness. Let’s not forget that the 33-year-old Wilson showed his own signs of individual decline last season. Is a move to a new team really about to put his rushing ability back in a time machine or alter his mindset as a first-and-foremost deep passer? Unlikely. It’s probably best for Wilson, the Seahawks and fantasy managers if he stays put.

Andy: Mitchell Trubisky free agent buzz, you say? Yes, please. Give it to me. Fire up this bidding war. Let’s do this thing.

Also, as a Bears fan, I continue to support any rumored deal that removes Aaron Rodgers from the NFC North as soon as possible. I don’t much care if he goes to Denver or Pittsburgh or the game-show of his choosing. I’m just ready for my team to not face him twice a season, thank you.

Dalton: It seems increasingly unlikely, but I’d enjoy Aaron Rodgers joining the Broncos for a couple of personal reasons. Getting the back-to-back MVP winner out of the NFC would be nice as a 49ers fan, especially one who bet on Denver to win next year’s Super Bowl immediately after the season ended purely on the possibility of Rodgers going to Mile High. The Broncos would also become far more interesting in fantasy, with Javonte Williams (Melvin Gordon returning to Denver is an offseason rumor I don’t want to believe), Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and Noah Fant all seeing their values rise significantly should Rodgers join Denver (assuming they don’t go back to Green Bay in the trade).

Is Tom Brady truly done?

Scott: I want to believe Tom Brady is going to San Francisco. I know the Buccaneers say they’ll block it, but the Niners become instant NFC favorites if they can make this miracle happen. Trey Lance might need another apprenticeship season.

