Will Cathie Wood’s ARKK Fund Bottom This Year? Check the Chart.

It hasn’t been this bad for growth stocks in 20 years, since the dot-com boom and bust. 

If the ARK Innovation ETF  (ARKK) – Get Free Report was around then, it would have likely experienced moves similar to the ones we’re seeing today.

The fund’s shares are now trading below the 2020 covid low of $33, as the ETF is now down more than 80% from its peak. That’s brutal.

For what it’s worth, the Nasdaq Composite suffered a peak-to-trough decline of 78.4% and the Invesco QQQ ETF  (QQQ) – Get Free Report fell 84% during the dot-com bust.