Will Arnett To Voice Sweet Tooth In Peacock Series – The Hamden Journal

It’s official. Will Arnett will voice the iconic main character Sweet Tooth in Peacock’s Twisted Metal live-action video game adaptation.

Sweet Tooth is described as a hilarious and terrifying hulk of a man, who is as emotional as he is cunning. A lover of chaos, this majestic rage-filled killer dons an ever-smiling clown mask and uses “Lost Vegas” as his own personal kill-ground, all while he drives his infamous doomsday ice cream truck.

It had been widely speculated that Arnett, who executive produces the series, would voice the character but it had never been officially announced.

Anthony Mackie stars in the series as John Doe and also executive produces. Stephanie Beatriz co-stars opposite Mackie, alongside Thomas Haden Church and Neve Campbell, who recurs.

From Cobra Kai writer Michael Jonathan Smith, Twisted Metal is a half-hour, high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.

Arnett and Marc Forman from Electric Avenue (Murderville) secured the rights to the material and helped put the project together alongside Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions, who are also set to executive produce.

Smith will serve as showrunner, writer and executive producer for the live-action comedy from Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Kitao Sakurai (The Eric Andre Show, Bad Trip) will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series.