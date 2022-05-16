Will Apple Come to The Rescue of a Struggling Tesla Rival?

The next few months will be decisive for Canoo  (GOEV) – Get Canoo Inc. Class A Report, the upstart manufacturer of electric vehicles. 

Its horizon, like that of most car manufacturers, is currently clouded by a cascade of problems. 

Semiconductor shortages are getting worse, supply-chain disruptions continue with lockdowns in cities across China, and raw-materials prices remain high due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

These three factors increase the cost of manufacturing vehicles and, above all, completely disrupt production, forcing automotive groups to review their initial projects. 