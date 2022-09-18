Will Anderson’s Alabama teammates marvel over his ‘Heisman’ heroics

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Heisman moments don’t happen against Louisiana-Monroe. However, when it comes to celebrating Will Anderson Jr.’s first touchdown in an Alabama uniform, his fellow Crimson Tide teammates aren’t afraid to drum up a bit of hype.

Just ask cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, who began his assessment of the reigning Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner with one word.

“Heisman,” McKinstry said shaking his head. “What he can’t do, man? I mean, I’ve done seen it all.”

McKinstry thought that was the case heading into Alabama’s game against ULM Saturday. Last season, the sophomore saw Anderson lead the nation with 33.5 tackles for a loss and 17.5 sacks over 15 games, putting together the most dominant campaign by a Crimson Tide defender since Derrick Thomas’ record-breaking 1988 campaign.

Of course, Anderson had a new trick up his sleeve Saturday as he recorded his first career interception, corralling a bobbled pass at the ULM 25-yard line before racing toward the end zone for a score.

“Actually, that’s my first time seeing him catch an interception,” said McKinstry who now has as many interceptions in his career as Anderson. “We’re just so proud of him. He brings so much energy to the team.”