Will Aaron Rodgers still be playing at 45 years old? The MVP had a quick answer

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady turned 45 years old on Wednesday.

Will Aaron Rodgers still be playing football at 45 years old? The Green Bay Packers quarterback gave a quick and resolute answer to that question to finish up his availability at his locker on Wednesday.

“No,” Rodgers quickly responded, smiling. “No. But happy birthday, Tom!”

Rodgers turns 39 in December. He’s often mentioned playing until he’s 40 years old, and his new contract with the Packers gives him that opportunity, but he’s only committing to playing football year-by-year and doesn’t even know if he’ll be back for the 2023 season.

Rodgers is certain he’ll finish his career with the Packers, but it’s a safe bet that he won’t be under center in Green Bay for the 2028 season.

