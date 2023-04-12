Will $2,000 Be the Launchpad or the Cliff?

The $2,000 price level has long been a monumental resistance level for gold, with the precious metal struggling to breach it for more than a few days. With gold recently crossing this critical threshold once again, market watchers and experts in technical analysis are divided on whether it will continue to act as resistance or if the metal will finally break past it for the long haul. The outcome of this dilemma could have significant implications for investors and the broader financial markets.

A History of Resistance

In the past, the $2,000 level has proven to be a formidable barrier for gold. The last two times gold approached or crossed this threshold, the metal subsequently retreated, unable to sustain its upward momentum. This resistance was particularly evident in 2011 when gold reached an all-time high of about $1,900 before plummeting in the following years. More recently, gold briefly surpassed $2,000 in August 2020 and again in March 2022, only to retreat soon after both times.

A New Frontier for Gold?

In recent weeks, gold has once again crossed the $2,000 mark by a significant margin (though it hasn’t yet broken its August 2020 all-time high). This renewed push has left many experts pondering whether the precious metal is finally ready to establish a solid foothold above this level, transforming it from resistance into support. If this were to occur, gold could potentially enter a new bullish phase, with $2,000 serving as a foundation for further gains.

Few argue the importance of the $2,000 level in gold’s price history. However, opinions among experts in technical analysis about what exactly it means for gold in the future are far from unanimous. Some analysts argue that gold’s recent push above $2,000 is a sign of underlying strength and that this time, the metal is poised to maintain its position above the critical level. They point to factors such as ongoing geopolitical tensions, inflation fears and the search for alternative investments as drivers that could support gold’s continued ascent.

On the other hand, some experts remain skeptical, suggesting that the $2,000 level could once again prove to be a stumbling block for gold. Many, like DailyFX’s analyst Warren Venketas, believe that an initial move higher is in the cards but suspect that a pullback below $2,000 may come before the end of Q2. These analysts highlight worsening technical indicators such as gold’s relative strength index (RSI) and the historical precedent of $2,000 acting as resistance.

With gold once again crossing the $2,000 mark, investors are left to grapple with the ultimate dilemma — will this price point serve as a launchpad for further gains or will it prove to be a cliff from which gold tumbles? Or will it trade sideways for months before making any major moves? Even the experts remain divided on the outcome, especially for the medium and long term. Far too many possible eventualities — economic and geopolitical — could radically change gold’s outlook in the coming months and years. It’s essential for investors to closely monitor the situation and consider the potential risks and rewards associated with this pivotal inflection point in the gold market.

