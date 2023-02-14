‘Wildflower’ Dramedy With Kiernan Shipka, Jean Smart Acquired By Momentum – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Momentum Pictures has picked up domestic rights to the starry ensemble dramedy Wildflower, marking the directorial debut of Matt Smukler. The film starring Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men), Emmy and Golden Globe winner Jean Smart (Hacks), Emmy nominee Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus) and many more is slated for release on March 17th.

Coming on the heels of an acclaimed 2020 documentary of the same name directed and produced by Smukler, Wildflower is a coming-of-age film inspired by a true story. Pic follows Bea Johnson from birth to graduation, as she navigates life with two neurodivergent parents and an extended family who can’t quite agree on the best way to help. Also starring in the title, which world premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival, are Academy Award nominee Jacki Weaver (Yellowstone), Dash Mihok (Ray Donovan), Charlie Plummer (Lean on Pete), 3x Emmy winner Brad Garrett (Everyone Loves Raymond), Reid Scott (Veep), Erika Alexander (Get Out) and Samantha Hyde (Atypical).

Wildflower is a production of Limelight and eOne, which had Smukler directing from a script by Jana Savage (Praise This). Producers include Jamie Patricof, Katie McNeill (Hunting Lane), Dylan Sellers, Chris Parker (Limelight Pictures), Kyle Owens, Ethan Lazar, Austen Rydell, and Billie Lourd (Morning Moon). Jana Savage, Matt Smukler and Tyler Zacharia exec produced, along with Jillian Share and Jen Gorton for eOne. Sierra/Affinity is handling international sales.

“We are thrilled to partner with Jana and Matt to bring this story filled with humor, heart, and an all-star ensemble to audiences nationwide,” said Momentum Pictures’ EVP Global Home Entertainment, Ian Goggins.

“What makes this story so beautifully touching to me is the way these seemingly incompatible people surrender to each other, their circumstances, and ultimately, to love,” added Smukler. “My hope is that audiences will be joyfully reminded of their own favorite family anecdotes, and remember that no matter how hard it might be at times, we all must love our families for as long as we possibly can.”

Momentum Pictures distributed To Leslie — the indie drama that brought Andrea Riseborough a much-discussed surprise Oscar nomination just last month. Other recent releases from the eOne company include the horror-thriller Swallowed with Jena Malone, and the Blumhouse horror Dashcam. Also on its upcoming slate is the Sundance prize-winning drama Palm Trees and Power Lines from filmmaker Jamie Dack, which hits theaters and VOD on March 3rd.