Wildfire rages near Athens; homes damaged, hospital evacuated

ATHENS – A wildfire fueled by gale-force winds raged in the mountainous region of Penteli near Athens on Wednesday morning, burning homes and prompting authorities to order the evacuation of at least nine areas and a hospital.

Thick clouds of smoke darkened the sky over Mount Penteli where the fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday, some 16 miles north of central Athens.

There were no reports of injuries, the fire brigade said.

About 485 firefighters and 120 fire engines were deployed to try to tame the blaze, which was burning on several fronts. More than seven helicopters and planes were dumping water on the flames, though they had halted operations during the night for safety reasons.

Firefighters evacuated an elderly woman from her home, among other residents threatened by the wildfire. AP

“It was a difficult night,” said Fire Department spokesperson Yiannis Artopios in a televised statement, adding that the wind speed exceeded 50 miles per hour.

“Due to the intensity and speed of the winds, the fire constantly changed direction throughout the night, which made fighting it, in the middle of the night, even more difficult,” he said.

Local authorities said the fire had burned some homes in the area of Pallini. The fire brigade would not confirm the information.

The wildfire was constantly changing direction throughout the night due to the high speed and intensity of the winds, making it very difficult to fight and contain. AFP via Getty Images

Authorities had ordered the evacuation of nine areas, including Pallini and Gerakas.

One hospital and the National Observatory of Athens had been evacuated as a precaution. Traffic was halted on roads leading to Penteli and police helped at least 600 residents to find their way out of the fire-stricken areas.

Strong winds were forecast to persist until Wednesday afternoon.

Nine areas, including Pallini and Gerakas, were evacuated by authorities. AP

The fire brigade said that 28 firefighters from Romania were assisting local firefighters. More than 200 firefighters and equipment from Bulgaria, France, Germany, Romania, Norway and Finland will be on standby during the hottest months of July and August in Greece.

Last year, wildfires ravaged about 300,000 acres of forest and bushland in different parts of Greece as the country experienced its worst heat wave in 30 years.