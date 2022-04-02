Wildcats down 16 to Jayhawks early second half

Long range plans

Both teams hit three pointers early in the second half. Collin Gillespie drained a trey to cut the lead to 10, but Ochai Agbaji responded with his fifth trey on as many tries, and after the teams exchanged baskets, Dajuan Harris Jr. hit another 3. Jayhawks lead 50-34 with 6:18 left in regulation.

Cats trail at halftime

That wasn’t the worst end to the first half for Villanova. The Wildcats closed the half with a 10-2 run and although they trail 40-29 at intermission, it could be much worse.

Collin Gillespie leads Villanova with 11, Caleb Daniels has eight. After turning the ball over five times in the first five minutes of the half, the Wildcats ended the half with six.

Kansas cooled down in the second half, especially after David McCormack picked up his second foul. Still, the Jayhawks shot 51 percent from the floor, 50 percent from beyond the arc. If the Wildcats are to win this game, those numbers will have to be lower in the second half.

Villanova on a run

The Wildcats are on a 10-0 run and have cut the lead to 38-29 after a Collin Gillespie three-pointer. The Wood grad now has 11 points to pace Villanova, which is now down single digits in the final 1:23 of the half.

Bad foul

Villanova was showing some life, but Jermaine Samuels just picked up his second foul after Kansas got a defensive rebound. The Wildcats are showing life, down 38-24 with 2:30 left, but Samuels cannot pick up his third foul before halftime.

Foul trouble

The Wildcats knew coming in they needed to avoid foul trouble, but the Jayhawks might be the ones who need to worry. While they have the lead, star forward David McCormack just picked up his second foul with six minutes left in the first quarter. Kansas is ahead 36-18, but that’s worth monitoring.

Daniels heating up

New starter Caleb Daniels is heading up, and now has eight points to lead Villanova. The problem is the Jayhawks keep answering. Kansas leads 36-18 with 6:10 left. The Jayhawks are 7-for-10 from beyond the arc.

Villanova forward Eric Dixon shoots over Houston forward J’Wan Roberts during the second half of a college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Timeout Villanova

Every time the Wildcats look like they’re ready to make a run, the Jayhawks show why they’re a No. 1 seed. Kansas now leads 26-11 with 9:28 left in the first half. No Wildcat has more than three points, while the Jayhawks have two players in double digits.

Defense struggling

Ochai Agbaji has hit all four of his shots from beyond the arc in the first nine minutes of the game and the Wildcats trail 19-8 with 11:33 left in the first half. Not much going right for Villanova, but the Wildcats can’t continue to allow Agbaji these open looks because he’s not missing. The problem is if you stop that, David McCormack is deadly in the paint. Villanova needs to figure this out.

Villanova on a mini-run

The Wildcats have scored five of the past six points after Collin Gillespie drained a trey. Kansas leads 11-5 with 14 minutes remaining.

Not a great start for Villanova

The Wildcats have been plenty successful in this tournament and they’ve done so by playing from ahead. If they win this one, it looks like it’ll be from behind. The Jayhawks started hot, and lead 10-2 at the first timeout. Ochai Agbaji has buried a pair of three-pointers, David McCormack has four. Villanova has four turnovers in the first five minutes.

McCormack owning the paint

David McCormack has scored back to back baskets for Kansas, and the Jayhawks are now up 10-0 with 17:06 left. Villanova needs to recover badly.

Kansas starts hot

The Jayhawks have jumped out to a 5-0 lead less than a minute into the game. Villanova needs to slow it down. Villanova down five with 18:30 left.

For starters

Villanova is starting Archbishop Wood grad Collin Gillespie, Brandon Slater, Caleb Daniels, Jermaine Samuels and Abington grad Eric Dixon. The Jayhawks are starting David McCormack, Ochai Agbaji, Jalen Wilson, K.J. Adams and Christian Braun.

The skinny

While the second half of today’s double header is the one most people are talking about, this could be the better game. The Wildcats (30-7) have defensively powered their way to the Final Four, limiting their foes to an average of 55 points per game in their four tournament triumphs. Their best performance came in the last game when they limited a high-powered Houston offense to 44 points. It wasn’t a perfect game for Villanova. Starting guard Justin Moore suffered a torn Achilles tendon late in the game, ending his season. Replacing him won’t be easy considering this year’s team isn’t too deep.

The Wildcats will probably lean on their other starters − Jermaine Samuels, Brandon Slater, Abington High School grad Eric Dixon and Archbishop Wood product Collin Gillespie − and reserves like Caleb Daniels and Neshaminy’s Chris Arcidiacono for the bulk of the minutes. In the game against Houston, Villanova used just seven players, and only six of those guys are available today.

Kansas enters today’s game as the only No. 1 seed remaining and the Jayhawks have looked very much deserving of the top seed. They’ll be led by junior guard Ochai Agbaji who averages just under 19 points per game and 5.2 rebounds.

There’s a chance: Can Villanova defeat Kansas in Final Four game? Yes, and here’s how

Abington’s finest: Villanova center Eric Dixon is in line for more Final Four minutes against Kansas

Kansas knocked off Texas Southern, Creighton, Providence and Miami en route to today’s game. Agbaji scored 18 in the win over the Hurricanes and David McCormack added 18.

Both schools have won three national championships. Kansas won in 1952, 1988 and 2008. The Wildcats won in 1985, 2016 and 2018. The last time the Jayhawks advanced to the championship game was in 2012 when they lost to Kentucky.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Villanova vs. Kansas: Live updates from NCAA Tournament Final Four