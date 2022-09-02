Wild winds flip small plane at Orlando airport, one dead

Gusty winds flipped a small plane at an Orlando, Fla., airport, killing one person and injuring a second occupant, officials said.

The pair were aboard a twin-engine Diamond DA42 Twin Star when it rolled over while holding for takeoff about 5 p.m. Thursday at Orlando Executive Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

One person was dead at the scene when rescue crews arrived, a spokesperson for the Orlando Fire Department said.

A second occupant was taken to the Orlando Regional Medical Center; their condition was not available Friday afternoon.

Neither victim was immediately identified.

Video from the airfield showed the doomed aircraft resting flat on its roof with its wheels up in the air.

An official at the Orlando Executive Airport told station WESH a gust of wind also flipped another plane at the airfield, but it was unoccupied. According to station ClickOrlando, witnesses said the second aircraft rolled over near a hangar, causing other planes to crash into each other.

The National Weather Service issued a warning Thursday of strong winds up to 40 mph through 5:15 p.m., and advised residents to “seek shelter in a sturdy structure.”

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the fatal accident.