Wild video shows thrill-seeker using kite to soar up to 100 feet in the air

He got as high as a kite.

Pulse-pounding video shows a man soaring high in the sky while flying a large kite in China.

As onlookers laugh in astonishment, the unidentified thrill seeker appears to remain calm as he is lifted high above a beach in the city of Tangshan — at times shooting up seemingly close to 100 feet, higher than some of the other kites being flown around him.

After touching back down, he appears to take flight at least one more time — this time calmly talking back to people laughing and shouting up at him soaring way above the image of the city skyline behind him.

“He didn’t make a mistake … he did it intentionally,” said the man who filmed Sunday’s clip, only giving the name Tao.





Tao said he owns a kite shop — and claimed his pal was not the only one taking flight with them, which he claimed was not a dangerous hobby.

“The kite string is made of professional Kevlar and we use safety harnesses when playing, so there won’t be any problems,” he said.

“Of course, only professionals dare to play like this,” he said.