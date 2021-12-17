Wild video shows deer crashing through CBD store window

One headstrong deer in Massachusetts may land on Santa’s naughty list after shattering two windows at a health and wellness store.

Footage of Wednesday’s shocking break-in at Hempire in Amesbury shows the animal prancing across Friend Street before plowing through the store’s back window and then out the front door moments later.

The deer appeared to drop down several feet on its first unsanctioned leap into the CBD store — but made it out relatively unscathed after running out the front door, breaking another pane of glass in the process.

“I just want you to know that the deer made it back into the woods safe and unharmed,” the store’s general manager and creative director, Gina Faro, told The Post Friday.

The shop’s stunned owner got a call from cops early Wednesday informing her of the break-in, she told the Daily News of Newburyport.

“I thought it was a prank call,” owner Kirby Mastrangelo said. “I thought maybe that it was a radio show or something. You know, it’s Christmas and there is a deer coming into my store to go shopping. But then the officer said, ‘Ma’am, this really happened and we will have some people on standby there until you get down here.’”

Owner Kirby Mastrangelo said she got a call from police Wednesday morning about the incident. She thought it might have been a prank, but she found the broken glass and security camera footage. WBZ-TV

Mastrangelo said she thinks the deer was a doe who had been running nearby with a buck.

“There was a buck that was following the doe and he turned around when he saw her jump through the window,” Mastrangelo said. “The doe kind of ran around the back of the store a little bit and then headed to the exit in the front and she just dove right through the front door.”

The shop was thankfully empty at the time and no merchandise was missing – even though the doe may have needed it afterward to calm her nerves.

“There’s no animal CBD missing, so she didn’t take anything on her way out,” Mastrangelo joked. “But it might have been good for her. It could help her recovery.”

Footage of the wild break-in at Hempire in Amesbury shows the deer prancing across Friend Street before breaking through the store’s back window. Google Maps

There was no indication the deer was seriously hurt and she eventually ran back into a wooded area, Acting Police Chief Craig Bailey told the newspaper.

“There was some hair and blood at the scene, but there was nothing to indicate that the deer was going to go down for the count,” Bailey said.