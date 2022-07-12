Wild trade goaltender Cam Talbot to Ottawa Senators on eve of free agency

The discontentment from goaltender Cam Talbot’s camp started to crystalize soon after the Wild re-signed future Hall of Fame goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury at the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal last week.

Though general manager Bill Guerin maintained his commitment to his goaltender at that time, he ultimately flipped the 35-year-old Talbot to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night in a trade for young goaltender Filip Gustavsson.

This move clears up some cap space for the Wild as Talbot’s $3.67 million cap hit is exchanged for Gustavsson’s $787,500 cap hit. That should allow the Wild to go shopping when free agency opens at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

In a couple of seasons with the Wild, most of it as the unquestioned starter on the roster, Talbot recorded a 51-20-9 record to go along with a 2.71 goals against average, and a .913 save percentage. He was very good down the stretch before ceding the net to Fleury in the playoff series against the St. Louis Blues.

That decision seemed to irk Talbot at the time, and while he remained professional through it all, he admitted his frustration after the Wild bowed to the Blues in the first round. Those feelings were further exacerbated last week when the Wild opted to re-sign Fleury.

As for the 24-year-old Gustavsson, he finished last season with a 5-12-1 record, 3.55 goals against average, and a .892 save percentage.

