Way-too-early predictions for the 6 most intriguing QB competitions in the Pac-12 next season

If you’re a fan of Scott Van Pelt’s Bad Beats on ESPN, then you’ll love what happened in the Oregon Ducks vs. UCLA Bruins game on Thursday night.

The UCLA first-half spread was -5.5, and they were up 35-28 with under 10 seconds to go and possession of the ball.

After a missed shot, Oregon’s Eric Williams got the ball and heard an inadvertent shot-clock buzzer go off. Thinking it was the end-of-half buzzer, he heaved the ball down court in a last-ditch effort to score. With a few seconds still remaining, and players standing around confused, the ball it the backboard, leading to Quincy Guerrier grabbing the rebound and dunking the ball.

End of half, UCLA up 35-30. Bruins -5.5 busted.

That’s brutal, and will for sure be featured on ESPN on Monday night.

