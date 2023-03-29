Wild Bunch International Renamed As Goodfellas – The Hamden Journal

Wild Bunch International, which bid farewell to its legendary company name at a bash in Paris in January, has announced its new name.

Martin Scorsese’s 1990s classic film, international sales company has renamed itself as Goodfellas.

The dropping of the name marks the final act in the company’s departure from the pan-European Wild Bunch AG film group.

“The international sales company will now be called Goodfellas. There are no other changes to the structure created in 2019,” the company said in a short statement.

“While Goodfellas is now owned and operated separately from the Wild Bunch Group, the companies will continue to work together through a new co-financing agreement that includes the development and production of, and participation in, select new projects.”