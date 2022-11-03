Wild Bunch Inks UK Deal For Virginie Efira Venice & Toronto Drama ‘Other People’s Children’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Signature Entertainment has acquired UK and Irish rights to French-language drama Other People’s Children from Wild Bunch International.

The film follows Rachel who loves her life, her students, her friends, her ex, and her guitar lessons. When she falls in love with Ali, she grows close to his 4-year-old daughter, Leila. She tucks her in, looks after her, and loves her like a mother… which she isn’t. Not yet. Rachel is 40. The desire for a family of her own is growing stronger, and the clock is ticking. The movie asks: Is it too late?

Virginie Efira, Roschdy Zem and Chiara Mastroianni lead cast in the latest from Cannes and Venice regular Rebecca Zlotowski.

The film is produced by Frédéric Jouve (An Easy Girl), with Zlotowski (Grand Central) writing and directing. It debuted at Venice and went on to play at Toronto. We debuted the film’s first English-language trailer here.

The deal was negotiated between Signature’s Director of Acquisitions and Development Elizabeth Williams and Wild Bunch International’s Head of International Sales Eva Diederix.

Williams said: “We are proud to add this beautiful film to our ever-growing world cinema slate. We were blown away by the wonderful Virginie Efira’s performance that is sure to bring a tear to the eye.”