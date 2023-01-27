Wild body camera footage shows Paul Pelosi hammer attack

Police body camera footage released Friday reveals the moment Paul Pelosi was viciously pummeled with a hammer in front of two cops by an unhinged attacker during a home invasion last year.

Bodycam footage shows a pained look on Pelosi’s his face as he holds on to one side of the hammer, while DePape prises his fingers away shortly after they open the door to cops and ask what’s going on.

DePape wrestles the hammer free and quickly swings it with full force as the cops run at him during the bizarre incident at their San Francisco abode on Oct. 28.

The attack left Pelosi unconscious with a fractured skull in a pool of his own blood.

San Francisco police officer Kyle Cagney described rthe incident in court last month when he and his partner arrived at the Pelosi residence for a wellness check at around 2:20 a.m.





Pelosi and his attacker are seen in the doorway of the Pelosi residence.





Body cam footage of the attack on Paul Pelosi was released on Friday.

In the video, Cagney’s partner can be heard ordering the men to “drop the hammer” — to which DePape responds “Um, nope” while Pelosi obeys the order and lets go of the tool.





David DePape allegedly attacked the 82-year-old with a hammer at the San Francisco house on October 28, 2022. Michael Short/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, File

“Whoa! Oh, s–t!” one of the officers can be heard shouting.

Cagney then tackled DePape and eventually pulled the hammer from his hands as Pelosi lay face-down on the ground bleeding, the officer said at the hearing.

The body camera footage, which also shows Pelosi answering the door, was played during at DePape’s preliminary court hearing on Dec. 14. — but prosecutors refused to release the evidence to the public at that time.





Rep. Nancy Pelosi was not home at the time of the attack. AP Photo/Susan Walsh





DePape pleaded not guilty to attempted homicide, first degree burglary and other charges. REUTERS/Vicki Behringer

On Wednesday, a San Francisco County judge ruled the district attorney’s office must release the body camera footage along with 911 calls recorded the night of the break-in.

During the attack, DePape allegedly demanded to know “Where’s Nancy?” before threatening to tie up Pelosi and growling, “I can take you out,” according to court documents.

Pelosi was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he underwent surgery to remove and repair part of his skull. He spent nearly a week in intensive care.

DePape pleaded not guilty to attempted homicide, first degree burglary and other charges in November.

He was also hit with federal charges and faces up to 50 years behind bars if convicted.