Wikipedia bio for George Santos alias claims Uma Thurman film credit

A Wikipedia user going by the name of “Anthonydevolder,” one of lying Rep. George Santos’ many aliases, created a biography page in 2011 in which he claims to have won several gay beauty pageants and acted in a movie with Hollywood star Uma Thurman.

While Wikipedia users are anonymous, and anyone could have created the “Anthonydevolder” page, the typo-filled bio, uncovered by Politico on Friday and last edited on April 29, 2011, does include some basic information that matches claims Santos has made about his life, such as being born on July 22, 1988, to a Brazilian family with a European background.

“Anthony Devolder first startted his ‘stage’ life at age 17 as an gay night club DRAG QUEEN and with that won sevral GAY ‘BEAUTY PAGENTS’!” part of the biography reads, which lines up with recently surfaced photographs and video of the New York congressman dressed in drag and boasting about performing at well-known Rio de Janeiro gay clubs.

The rest of the short bio is filled with outlandish and easily disproved claims.

Santos’ claims about Thurman and his other acting credits are easily disproved. Getty Images for National Board

The profile states that “after meeting hollywood producer Ling kiu known for producing INDEPENDENTS DAY BY STEVEN SPILBERG” Devolder starred “in a few T.V shows and DISNEY Channel shows such as ‘the suite life of Zack and Cody’ and the hit Hanna Montana.”

Anthony Devolder is not listed on IMDB as having appeared in either of those television programs. Neither is Santos.

He goes on to claim that “he taped his very first movie in 2009 startting Uma Turman,Chris Odanald ,Melllisa George and Alicia Silver Stone in the movie ‘THE INVASION’.”

Keeping track of all NY Rep. George Santos lies

Thurman, an Oscar nominated actress, was not in “The Invasion,” and neither was Devolder, nor Santos, nor any of the other actors mentioned. The film, which actually stars Nicole Kidman and Daniel Craig, was also not released in 2009, but rather 2007, according to IMDB.

Wikipedia appears to have blocked “Anthonydevolder” on Friday.

On Friday, Politico also reported that two other users that may be tied to Santos, “Devmaster88” and “Georgedevolder22” were editing the New York lawmaker’s Wikipedia page in November of last year, making changes about Santos’ personal life and his middle name.

Those users have also been blocked from the platform, according to the news outlet.

Santos himself has been exposed for many of his own outrageous claims, including that his grandparents escaped Nazi persecution in Europe and that 9/11 caused his mother’s death. In reality, his grandparents and his mother were in Brazil during both of those tragedies, according to immigration records.

The congressional con man also admitted to The Post that he invented nearly his entire resume on the campaign trail, including his claims that he graduated from Baruch College and NYU and worked for financial giants Chase Bank and Citigroup.

Since being exposed as a fraud, Democrats and Republicans alike have called for his resignation. However, this week, the GOP House Steering Committee — led by Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) — placed him on two committees: Small Business and Science, Space and Technology.