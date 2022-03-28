Wife sent husband to get hot dogs. He came back with winning Wisconsin lottery ticket

A Wisconsin woman sent her husband to the store for some hot dogs and other groceries, and after the man checked out, he noticed one lottery game had a jackpot worth over $100,000.

Joseph Bednarek decided to buy $10 worth of tickets for the Badger 5 game while at the Pick ‘N Save on Pioneer Road in Fond du Lac, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Lottery.

That impulse purchase was on March 22, and officials say Bednarek checked his numbers the next day.

When Bednarek did, the man learned he had won the $107,000 Badger 5 jackpot. The odds of winning were 1 in 169,911, according to lottery officials.

“A very lucky grocery run,” Wisconsin Lottery said in the March 28 news release.

Bednarek, who is already retired, says he plans to use the prize money to pay for home repairs before adding to savings.

Fond du Lac is in southeast Wisconsin, about 67 miles northwest of Milwaukee.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Lottery player listens to her mom — and wins thousands off $2 ticket, SC officials say

Man with a craving for Brazil nuts ends up winning life-changing NC lottery jackpot

Woman with bad headache goes for Tylenol, ends up winning big in Virginia lottery

He got a snack and a lottery ticket before running errands — and won $2M in Missouri